Overview

Emily Pearson, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Forest Park, WA. They graduated from Seattle University School of Nursing and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Emily Pearson works at Primary Care at Lake Forest Park in Lake Forest Park, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.