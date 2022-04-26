See All Physicians Assistants in Wheat Ridge, CO
Emily Piala, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Emily Piala, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.0 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Emily Piala, PA is a Physician Assistant in Wheat Ridge, CO. 

Emily Piala works at Wheat Ridge Internal Medicine in Wheat Ridge, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wheat Ridge Internal Medicine PC
    7821 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 422-2343

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Emily Piala?

Apr 26, 2022
She very concerned about patients issues very knowledgeable about many medical issues. I feel she knows me & understands & cares.
Theresa — Apr 26, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Emily Piala, PA
How would you rate your experience with Emily Piala, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Emily Piala to family and friends

Emily Piala's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Emily Piala

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Emily Piala, PA.

About Emily Piala, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1548491657
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Emily Piala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Emily Piala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Emily Piala works at Wheat Ridge Internal Medicine in Wheat Ridge, CO. View the full address on Emily Piala’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Emily Piala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Piala.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Piala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Piala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Emily Piala, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.