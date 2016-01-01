Dr. Emily Pohl, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Emily Pohl, DNP
Overview of Dr. Emily Pohl, DNP
Dr. Emily Pohl, DNP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh - College of Nursing and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London.
Dr. Pohl's Office Locations
ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4768Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Cancer Care New London1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Directions (920) 308-4767Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
About Dr. Emily Pohl, DNP
- Hematology & Oncology
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1265910533
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh - College of Nursing
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
