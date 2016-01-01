See All Hematologists in Appleton, WI
Dr. Emily Pohl, DNP

Hematology & Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Emily Pohl, DNP

Dr. Emily Pohl, DNP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh - College of Nursing and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - New London.

Dr. Pohl works at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center in Appleton, WI with other offices in New London, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pohl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center
    2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4768
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Cancer Care New London
    1405 Mill St # 65, New London, WI 54961 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4767
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Dr. Emily Pohl, DNP

Specialties
  • Hematology & Oncology
Specialties
5 years of experience
  • 5 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
Female
  • Female
Gender
1265910533
  • 1265910533
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh - College of Nursing
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • ThedaCare Medical Center - New London

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Emily Pohl, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pohl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pohl.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

