Emily Rhoads, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
Accepting new patients
Emily Rhoads, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodland, CA. 

Emily Rhoads works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    About Emily Rhoads, PA-C

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1730492935
    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

