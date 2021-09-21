See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Emily Robertson-Shelby

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Emily Robertson-Shelby

Emily Robertson-Shelby is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Emily Robertson-Shelby works at Winfield Moody Health Center in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Emily Robertson-Shelby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Winfield Moody Health Center
    Winfield Moody Health Center
1276 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60610
(312) 337-1073

Sep 21, 2021
An excellent, compassionate, intelligent health professional who takes the time to provide the best care.
LK — Sep 21, 2021
About Emily Robertson-Shelby

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
English
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740641737
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Emily Robertson-Shelby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Emily Robertson-Shelby works at Winfield Moody Health Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Emily Robertson-Shelby’s profile.

Emily Robertson-Shelby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Robertson-Shelby.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Robertson-Shelby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Robertson-Shelby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

