Emily Schafer, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Schafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Schafer, MA
Overview
Emily Schafer, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 25202 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 947-2478
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Schafer?
Wael Abdallah Wael Abdallah in the last week Emily is by far the best individual therapist I have ever met both in my personal life as well as my educational life. She is bright, smart, knowledgeable and on target. Her secret is that she will have you figuered out in 4 seconds. Yes that's right, 4 seconds and any highly trained psych practitioner will tell you the same. From the first meeting she knew what my approach needed to be and focused on it. I was shocked that she knew before I even spok
About Emily Schafer, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1356495220
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Schafer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Schafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Emily Schafer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Schafer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Schafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Schafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.