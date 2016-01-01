Emily Skaggs accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Skaggs, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Emily Skaggs, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Lexington, KY.
Emily Skaggs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bluegrass Family Consultants LLC501 Darby Creek Rd Ste 7, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 227-2337
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Skaggs?
About Emily Skaggs, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1740330687
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Skaggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Skaggs works at
6 patients have reviewed Emily Skaggs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Skaggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Skaggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Skaggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.