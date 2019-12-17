See All Physicians Assistants in Nashville, TN
Emily Spring, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.9 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Emily Spring, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Emily Spring works at MaxWell Clinic in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MaxWell Clinic
    1195 Old Hickory Blvd Ste 201, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 370-0091
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Biophysical Profile Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Medical Nutrition Therapy Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Oscar Health
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Emily Spring, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992910228
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Spring, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Spring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Emily Spring has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Emily Spring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Spring works at MaxWell Clinic in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Emily Spring’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Emily Spring. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Spring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Spring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Spring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

