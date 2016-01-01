See All Nurse Practitioners in Southington, CT
Emily Stagg, APRN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Emily Stagg, APRN

Emily Stagg, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Southington, CT. 

Emily Stagg works at Hop Brook Counseling Center, LLC in Southington, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Emily Stagg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hop Brook Counseling Center, LLC
    1187 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 518-5380
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Emily Stagg, APRN

    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1770861007
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emily Stagg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Emily Stagg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emily Stagg works at Hop Brook Counseling Center, LLC in Southington, CT. View the full address on Emily Stagg’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Emily Stagg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Stagg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Stagg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Stagg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

