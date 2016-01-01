Emily Stueness, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Stueness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Stueness, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Emily Stueness, PA-C is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Ada, MN.
Emily Stueness works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Ada Clinic201 9th St W, Ada, MN 56510 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Stueness?
About Emily Stueness, PA-C
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1952847956
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Ada
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Stueness accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Emily Stueness using Healthline FindCare.
Emily Stueness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Stueness works at
Emily Stueness has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Stueness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Stueness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Stueness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.