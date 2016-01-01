Emily Townsend, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emily Townsend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emily Townsend, PA-C
Overview
Emily Townsend, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Lumberton, NC.
Emily Townsend works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southeastern Dermatology4390 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton, NC 28358 Directions (910) 516-6415Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emily Townsend?
About Emily Townsend, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1215477369
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Townsend accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Townsend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emily Townsend works at
Emily Townsend has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Townsend.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Townsend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Townsend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.