Dr. Emily Whitt, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Emily Whitt, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Vestavia Hls, AL.
Dr. Whitt works at
Locations
Alabama Psychiatry and Counseling2015 Stonegate Trl, Vestavia Hls, AL 35242 Directions (205) 440-6292
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I love this lady.she treated me wonderful. I had tried numerous practitioners. Emiliy made it happen.
About Dr. Emily Whitt, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1013109024
Education & Certifications
- Miami Children's Hospital
- Florida International University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitt works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitt.
