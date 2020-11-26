Emily Winters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Winters, LMHC
Overview
Emily Winters, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL.
Emily Winters works at
Locations
Psychiatric Group of Orlando422 S Alafaya Trl Ste 17, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 275-0745
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Emily is amazing! She is friendly and really listens. She has helped me find myself through a difficult and abusive separation.
About Emily Winters, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1962843995
Frequently Asked Questions
Emily Winters accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Winters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Emily Winters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Winters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emily Winters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emily Winters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.