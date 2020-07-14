Emily Zeafla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Emily Zeafla, PA
Emily Zeafla, PA is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, NY.
Emily Zeafla works at
Locations
Anthony L. Jordan Health Center82 Holland St, Rochester, NY 14605 Directions (585) 423-5800
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Emily is a fantastic PA who cares about your health! I met with her and she actually took the time to speak to me about my health concerns and long term goals. I really feel for the PA's & DR's in this clinic who have to deal with the absolute worst as Jordan Health is located in the poorest part of Rohchester. Having to deal with drug addicts and lowlife scammers constantly asking for prescriptions for pain pills they can sell or use must not be fun for them, especially when they leave negative reviews when they don't get what they want.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1518439116
Emily Zeafla accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Emily Zeafla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Emily Zeafla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emily Zeafla.
