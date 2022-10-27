Emma Raider has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Emma Raider
Overview
Emma Raider is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Emma Raider works at
Locations
Innovative Express Care2400 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Directions (773) 270-5600Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
I saw her for an annual physical. She made it very clear right off what I could expect, made me feel better about everything I was nervous about and explained how we'd narrow things down. If you are hesitant about medical care she is exactly who you want to see.
About Emma Raider
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1659903359
Frequently Asked Questions
Emma Raider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Emma Raider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emma Raider.
