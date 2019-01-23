See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Emma Rose, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Emma Rose, CRNP

Emma Rose, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Emma Rose works at WOMEN & CHILDRENS HEALTH SERVICES in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Emma Rose's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women and Childrens Health Services Inc.
    700 Spruce St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-3525
    Jan 23, 2019
    She is a great Dr highly recommend her she wasn’t just my doctor she became my friend that supported thru tuff times during my pregnancy I always had somebody to talk to when I needed to vent she always knows what’s shes doing abd if she isn’t sure about something she always asked somebody I never left her office confused or not sure about what my visit was for she answered every question I had and too her time with me
    Margaret Cruz in Philadelphia , PA — Jan 23, 2019
    About Emma Rose, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649564105
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

