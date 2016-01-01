Emma Cook, PNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emma Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Emma Cook, PNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Emma Cook, PNP
Emma Cook, PNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Emma Cook works at
Emma Cook's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pediatrics South End2400 South Blvd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 908-2955
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Emma Cook?
About Emma Cook, PNP
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1760844096
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Emma Cook accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Emma Cook using Healthline FindCare.
Emma Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Emma Cook works at
Emma Cook has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Emma Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emma Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emma Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.