Emma Paz-Querubin, APN
Overview of Emma Paz-Querubin, APN
Emma Paz-Querubin, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Emma Paz-Querubin works at
Emma Paz-Querubin's Office Locations
Regulus Specialty Care1A Regulus Dr, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions (844) 542-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Emma Paz-Querubin, APN
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1790015659
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
Emma Paz-Querubin works at
