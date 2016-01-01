See All Counselors in Marietta, GA
Emmett Fuller, MA

Counseling
Overview

Emmett Fuller, MA is a Counselor in Marietta, GA. They completed their fellowship with American Association Of Marriage & Family Therapy

Emmett Fuller works at Psychological Affiliates Marietta GA in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Emmett Fuller, MA, LPC
    122 Cherry St Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 (770) 427-2911

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    4.1 Average provider rating Based on 8 ratings
    About Emmett Fuller, MA

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1538257928
    Education & Certifications

    • American Association Of Marriage & Family Therapy
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
    • University of Alabama
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Emmett Fuller, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Emmett Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Emmett Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Emmett Fuller works at Psychological Affiliates Marietta GA in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Emmett Fuller’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Emmett Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Emmett Fuller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Emmett Fuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Emmett Fuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

