Dr. Emy Feliciano, OD
Dr. Emy Feliciano, OD is an Optometrist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Inter-American University Of Puerto Rico.
Central Florida eyes, Inc
171 S Central Ave, Oviedo, FL 32765
(407) 359-8016
Monday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Avesis
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Freedom Health
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
The doctor is wonderful....
- Optometry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962517821
- Kendall Eye Institute
- Inter-American University Of Puerto Rico
Dr. Feliciano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feliciano accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feliciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feliciano speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Feliciano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feliciano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feliciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feliciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.