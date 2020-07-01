Overview of Dr. Emy Feliciano, OD

Dr. Emy Feliciano, OD is an Optometrist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Inter-American University Of Puerto Rico.



Dr. Feliciano works at Oviedo & Port St John Eye Care in Oviedo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.