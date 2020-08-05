See All Physicians Assistants in Chapel Hill, NC
English Black, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

English Black, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chapel Hill, NC. 

English Black works at Central Dermatology in Chapel Hill, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Dermatology Center
    2238 Nelson Hwy Ste 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 401-1994
  2. 2
    Lupton Dermatology
    1587 Yanceyville St, Greensboro, NC 27405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 271-2777
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® Injection
Dermal Filler
Dysport Injection
Botox® Injection
Dermal Filler
Dysport Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 05, 2020
    English took the time to educate and inform me about my condition and treatment options. She answered all my questions and made this process very easy.
    Aug 05, 2020
    Photo: English Black, PA-C
    About English Black, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588613129
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

