English Black, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if English Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
English Black, PA-C
Overview
English Black, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chapel Hill, NC.
English Black works at
Locations
-
1
Central Dermatology Center2238 Nelson Hwy Ste 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Directions (919) 401-1994
-
2
Lupton Dermatology1587 Yanceyville St, Greensboro, NC 27405 Directions (336) 271-2777Monday8:00am - 2:00pmTuesday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with English Black?
English took the time to educate and inform me about my condition and treatment options. She answered all my questions and made this process very easy.
About English Black, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1588613129
Frequently Asked Questions
English Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
English Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
English Black works at
7 patients have reviewed English Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with English Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with English Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with English Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.