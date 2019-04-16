Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Enrique Rivera, PHD
Overview
Dr. Enrique Rivera, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Wellington, FL.
Locations
- 1 10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 160, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 793-7678
Ratings & Reviews
Great listener, good sense on identifying matters with a person. Family man with loving intention. We were very please with his consultation.
About Dr. Enrique Rivera, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1649495771
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
