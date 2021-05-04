Enza Dibenedetto accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Enza Dibenedetto
Offers telehealth
Overview
Enza Dibenedetto is a Counselor in Forest Hills, NY.
Enza Dibenedetto works at
Locations
-
1
Bleuler Psychotherapy Center Inc.10470 Queens Blvd Ste 200, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 275-6010
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Enza Dibenedetto?
Enza helped me get through some of the most difficult and frustrating times of my life.
About Enza Dibenedetto
- Counseling
- English
- 1033277496
Frequently Asked Questions
Enza Dibenedetto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Enza Dibenedetto works at
6 patients have reviewed Enza Dibenedetto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Enza Dibenedetto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Enza Dibenedetto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Enza Dibenedetto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.