Dr. Ephraim Ciruzzi Frankel, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.6 (19)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Ephraim Ciruzzi Frankel, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Milwaukee, WI. 

Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel works at The Brown Stone Office LLC in Milwaukee, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Brown Stone Office LLC
    1110 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr Ste 410, Milwaukee, WI 53203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 272-0223
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 26, 2022
    Ephraim has been my therapist for over a year. I'm grateful to him for his listening skills, patience, and honesty! He listens not only for what is said, but what may not be said - may be just as important. He's been patient with me as he's helped me navigate some pretty challening times. He's honest. He'll tell you what he hears you saying, what he percieves in your words. And in that, he shares what may be more helpful for you in your life/journey. I'm very grateful to him for his kindness and warmth throught the sessions. It shows he really cares!
    Chad — Nov 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ephraim Ciruzzi Frankel, PHD
    About Dr. Ephraim Ciruzzi Frankel, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114093135
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel works at The Brown Stone Office LLC in Milwaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciruzzi Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

