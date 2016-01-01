Eric Buchl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Eric Buchl, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Eric Buchl, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX.
Eric Buchl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical City Dallas Hospital7777 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eric Buchl?
About Eric Buchl, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1881649796
Frequently Asked Questions
Eric Buchl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eric Buchl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eric Buchl works at
4 patients have reviewed Eric Buchl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Buchl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Buchl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Buchl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.