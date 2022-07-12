See All Rheumatologists in Edmond, OK
Eric Campbell, PA-C

Rheumatology
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Edmond, OK
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Eric Campbell, PA-C

Eric Campbell, PA-C is a Rheumatology Specialist in Edmond, OK. 

Eric Campbell works at Oklahoma Arthritis Center in Edmond, OK with other offices in Enid, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Eric Campbell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Edmond
    1701 Renaissance Blvd, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 844-4978
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Enid
    825 E Owen K Garriott Rd, Enid, OK 73701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 701-2586
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 12, 2022
    Been seeing Eric for many years & I can’t tell you how much he has helped me navigate life with autoimmune issues! He & the staff are so knowledgeable, helpful & kind. The online portal’s a God-send-especially during Covid. Eric answers emails very quickly & his nurses have always returned my calls promptly. I highly suggest them to anyone & everyone.
    Jo Dartlon — Jul 12, 2022
    Photo: Eric Campbell, PA-C
    About Eric Campbell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861482887
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eric Campbell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eric Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Eric Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Eric Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

