Eric Carter, PA-C
Overview
Eric Carter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Leland, NC.
Locations
Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Brunswick Forest1333 S Dickinson Dr Unit 140, Leland, NC 28451 Directions (910) 507-2831
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Eric Carter is a caring and dedicated part of the medical practice. He always listens, is caring but professional and trustworthy. Feel well-cared for medically.
About Eric Carter, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Male
- 1184663866
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Eric Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Eric Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Eric Carter using Healthline FindCare.
Eric Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Eric Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Carter.
