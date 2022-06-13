Eric Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eric Cohen
Overview
Eric Cohen is a Psychologist in Elkins Park, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8080 Old York Rd Ste 225, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 604-1109
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eric Cohen?
Dr. Cohen was consistently patient, caring, thorough, professional and informed. Dr. Cohen provided the roadmap that allowed me to navigate the often murky waters of Veterans Administration requirements. His portrayal of my maladies and resulting medical conditions allowed the VA to award me 100% service connected rating. In addition, Dr. Cohen was well aware of the ramifications of my presentation to The Veterans Administration and reported accordingly. If it is difficult to properly enunciate your concerns and feelings, Dr. Cohen finds just the right words to make your feelings and passions and fears and nightmares understandable in layman's and VA terms. Overall a VERY POSITIVE EXPERIENCE. I highly recommend.
About Eric Cohen
- Psychology
- English
- 1013415207
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Eric Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.