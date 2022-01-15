Dr. Diamond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eric Diamond, PHD
Overview
Dr. Eric Diamond, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Gainesville, FL.
Locations
Eric Diamond Phd PA4131 NW 28th Ln Ste 6, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 375-3001
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen several therapists and none have been as compassionate, understanding, and insightful as Dr. Diamond. As someone before me stated, he is a talented therapist and I can't recommend him enough.
About Dr. Eric Diamond, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
