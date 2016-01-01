Dr. Eric Drake, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Drake, DPT
Overview of Dr. Eric Drake, DPT
Dr. Eric Drake, DPT is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Dallas, OR.
Dr. Drake's Office Locations
Pinnacle Physical Therapy210 W Ellendale Ave Ste 100, Dallas, OR 97338 Directions (503) 208-5936
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Eric Drake, DPT
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drake accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drake has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.