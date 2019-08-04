Eric Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Eric Evans, PA-C
Overview
Eric Evans, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Greenville, NC.
Eric Evans works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pathways To Life Inc150 E Arlington Blvd Ste E, Greenville, NC 27858 Directions (252) 695-0269
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Eric Evans?
Great pa listens n explains everything thoroughly
About Eric Evans, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1407808314
Frequently Asked Questions
Eric Evans accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eric Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eric Evans works at
4 patients have reviewed Eric Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.