Dr. Eric Frank, DC
Dr. Eric Frank, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Eric Frank, DC is a Chiropractor in Pensacola, FL. 

Dr. Frank works at Pensacola Spinal Rehabilitation Center in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pensacola Spinal Rehabilitation Center
    4455 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 462-3337
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Activator Methods Chiropractic Technique
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Activator Methods Chiropractic Technique
Arthritis
Back Disorders

Activator Methods Chiropractic Technique Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Cox Flexion-Distraction Technique Chevron Icon
Diversified Technique Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sacro Occipital Technique (SOT) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mary Rials in Pensacola, FL — May 31, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Frank, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902994767
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Frank, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frank works at Pensacola Spinal Rehabilitation Center in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Frank’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

