See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Duluth, MN
Eric Griffith, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Eric Griffith, APRN

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Eric Griffith, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Eric Griffith works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building
    502 E 2nd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Diabetes Type 1
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Diabetes Type 1

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Eric Griffith?

    Mar 27, 2019
    Eric is a caring , compassionate provider, who listens to the patient needs! He doesn’t make you feel like your 15 min appt, is over before you even get started! Alot of Drs. do this, because their clinic administrators tell them they have to have a certain number of patients seen daily! (or they get consequences)Erik lets hou know from yhe first visit that, medicine is important to him, and so are his patients. So happy he came to Essentia, he is so knowledgeable and kind,.
    — Mar 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Eric Griffith, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Eric Griffith, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Eric Griffith to family and friends

    Eric Griffith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Eric Griffith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Eric Griffith, APRN.

    About Eric Griffith, APRN

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578665121
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eric Griffith, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eric Griffith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Eric Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eric Griffith works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Eric Griffith’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Eric Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Griffith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.