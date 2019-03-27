Eric Griffith, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eric Griffith, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Eric Griffith, APRN is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Eric Griffith works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building502 E 2nd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Eric is a caring , compassionate provider, who listens to the patient needs! He doesn’t make you feel like your 15 min appt, is over before you even get started! Alot of Drs. do this, because their clinic administrators tell them they have to have a certain number of patients seen daily! (or they get consequences)Erik lets hou know from yhe first visit that, medicine is important to him, and so are his patients. So happy he came to Essentia, he is so knowledgeable and kind,.
About Eric Griffith, APRN
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1578665121
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Eric Griffith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Eric Griffith accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Eric Griffith using Healthline FindCare.
Eric Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eric Griffith works at
3 patients have reviewed Eric Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Griffith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.