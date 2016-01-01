See All Neurologists in Salisbury, NC
Eric Hahn, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Eric Hahn, PA-C

Neurology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Eric Hahn, PA-C

Eric Hahn, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. 

Eric Hahn works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Eric Hahn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Spine Specialists - Rowan
    1910 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 102, Salisbury, NC 28147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2632
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Eric Hahn?

    Photo: Eric Hahn, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Eric Hahn, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Eric Hahn to family and friends

    Eric Hahn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Eric Hahn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Eric Hahn, PA-C.

    About Eric Hahn, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1336793694
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eric Hahn, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eric Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eric Hahn works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Eric Hahn’s profile.

    Eric Hahn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Hahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.