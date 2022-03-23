Overview

Eric Haralson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Eric Haralson works at Wolfson Medical Centers of LV in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.