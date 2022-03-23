Eric Haralson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Haralson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eric Haralson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Wolfson Medical Center921 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89101 Directions (702) 910-2100Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Wolfson Medical Center6803 W Tropicana Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 452-2525
Every time we have seen PA Eric Haralson, he takes as much time as needed to talk to us and listen to everything we say and ask. We never feel rushed, and he has a way about him that is calming when nerves are running high. He was able to diagnose my daughter with an autoimmune disease that usually takes people an average of a decade to figure out, all because he listens and takes time to eliminate. He really cares about his patients and wants to get to the root cause of any problem, and doesn't give up to get a correct diagnosis. I will always recommend him to anyone in need! I appreciate all he has done for my family.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
