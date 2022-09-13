See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Eric Hilmes, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Eric Hilmes, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Eric Hilmes works at Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Warm Springs in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Warm Springs
    8205 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 832-0425
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Eric Hilmes, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902050388
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eric Hilmes, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Hilmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eric Hilmes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Eric Hilmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eric Hilmes works at Las Vegas Skin & Cancer Warm Springs in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Eric Hilmes’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Eric Hilmes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Hilmes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Hilmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Hilmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

