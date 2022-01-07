Eric Hixon, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Hixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Eric Hixon, PA
Eric Hixon, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Science.
Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC)1551 Bishop St Ste A-150, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-6000
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
Eric has been my primary care doctor for the last decade or more. He is always giving me the best options available and advice based on each visit. Wouldn't want any one else looking out for me.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1841276409
- Western University Of Health Science
Eric Hixon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Eric Hixon accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eric Hixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Eric Hixon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Hixon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Hixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Hixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.