Overview

Eric Hixon, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Science.



Eric Hixon works at Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC) in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.