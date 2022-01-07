See All Physicians Assistants in San Luis Obispo, CA
Eric Hixon, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Eric Hixon, PA is a Physician Assistant in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Science.

Eric Hixon works at Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC) in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC)
    1551 Bishop St Ste A-150, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 541-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 07, 2022
    Eric has been my primary care doctor for the last decade or more. He is always giving me the best options available and advice based on each visit. Wouldn't want any one else looking out for me.
    — Jan 07, 2022
    Photo: Eric Hixon, PA
    About Eric Hixon, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841276409
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eric Hixon, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Hixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eric Hixon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Eric Hixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eric Hixon works at Pacific Psychiatry, Inc. (PAC) in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Eric Hixon’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Eric Hixon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Hixon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Hixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Hixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

