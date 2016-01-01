See All Physicians Assistants in West Columbia, SC
Eric Holberton, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Eric Holberton, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in West Columbia, SC. 

Eric Holberton works at Lexington Cardiology in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Suite 300
    2728 Sunset Blvd Ste 300, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 744-4900
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Eric Holberton, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477098192
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eric Holberton, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Holberton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eric Holberton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eric Holberton works at Lexington Cardiology in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Eric Holberton’s profile.

    Eric Holberton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Holberton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Holberton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Holberton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

