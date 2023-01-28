Eric Horton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Eric Horton, PA
Overview
Eric Horton, PA is a Physician Assistant in Burlington, MA.
Locations
- 1 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8154
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Mr Horton explained thoroughly the reason for pain in my left knee. Explained my options and what was involved in each one of them. Was able to answer all my questions and was really concerned on my well being.
About Eric Horton, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1629032511
