Dr. Eric Kaplan, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Kaplan, DC
Overview
Dr. Eric Kaplan, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
-
1
Kaplan Brain & Body LLC25 Downing St Apt A, New York, NY 10014 Directions (212) 620-8121
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaplan?
Wow! What can I say. The doctor is great. The staff is great. Even the other patients were so much fun to talk to you. It feels like a family when you go there. The therapy is actually fun and I look forward to my appointments. Dr. Kaplan has over delivered and exceeded all my expectations. It was well worth it and I would highly recommend Kaplan Brain and Body to anyone who wants their brain the work better!
About Dr. Eric Kaplan, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1659441244
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.