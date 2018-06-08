Eric King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Eric King, PA-C
Overview
Eric King, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Eric King works at
Locations
Dermatology and Aestheics of Wicker Park1765 N Elston Ave Ste 110, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (773) 276-1100
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is so thorough and friendly and I feel genuinely cared for as a person during my annual visits. I would highly recommend Eric King.
About Eric King, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1427101922
Frequently Asked Questions
Eric King accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eric King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Eric King works at
3 patients have reviewed Eric King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric King.
