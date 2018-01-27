Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Larsen, OD
Overview of Dr. Eric Larsen, OD
Dr. Eric Larsen, OD is an Optometrist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Larsen works at
Dr. Larsen's Office Locations
-
1
Herbert A. Starlin Od A Nevada Professional Corporation7324 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 1, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 259-3937
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larsen?
Great doctor. Dr. Larsen is knowledgeable and thorough. Nice office and very pleasant staff. Have been a patient for over 20 years.
About Dr. Eric Larsen, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1083793004
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larsen accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larsen works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.