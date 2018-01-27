See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Eric Larsen, OD

Optometry
3.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Eric Larsen, OD

Dr. Eric Larsen, OD is an Optometrist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Larsen works at Herbert A. Starlin Od A Nevada Professional Corporation in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Larsen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Herbert A. Starlin Od A Nevada Professional Corporation
    7324 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 1, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 259-3937
    Jan 27, 2018
    Great doctor. Dr. Larsen is knowledgeable and thorough. Nice office and very pleasant staff. Have been a patient for over 20 years.
    Joan — Jan 27, 2018
    About Dr. Eric Larsen, OD

    Optometry
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1083793004
    • 1083793004
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larsen works at Herbert A. Starlin Od A Nevada Professional Corporation in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Larsen’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

