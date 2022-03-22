Overview

Eric Lauer, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus|University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Eric Lauer works at Franciscan Medical Clinic on Pt. Fosdick in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.