See All Family Doctors in Gig Harbor, WA
Eric Lauer, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Eric Lauer, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Eric Lauer, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus|University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Eric Lauer works at Franciscan Medical Clinic on Pt. Fosdick in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic on Pt. Fosdick
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Asthma
Colon Cancer Screening
Allergies
Asthma
Colon Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Eric Lauer?

    Mar 22, 2022
    Eric Lauer is extremely caring and very competent. He listens and has no hesitation in referring me to a specialist if I need one. I have, and will continue, to recommend him to anyone who asks me for a great doctor.
    T. Martinez — Mar 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Eric Lauer, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Eric Lauer, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Eric Lauer to family and friends

    Eric Lauer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Eric Lauer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Eric Lauer, PA-C.

    About Eric Lauer, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1942225875
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus|University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anthony Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eric Lauer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Eric Lauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Eric Lauer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Eric Lauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eric Lauer works at Franciscan Medical Clinic on Pt. Fosdick in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Eric Lauer’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Eric Lauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Lauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Lauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Lauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.