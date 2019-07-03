Dr. Lukosus accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eric Lukosus, DC
Overview
Dr. Eric Lukosus, DC is a Chiropractor in Naperville, IL.
Dr. Lukosus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Laser Trim Corp3360 Lacrosse Ln Ste 116, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 904-9700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lukosus?
Dr Lukosus saved me from chronic back pain and has given me the tools I need to keep my pain under control. His entire team are wonderful. Highly recommend this office.
About Dr. Eric Lukosus, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1992774277
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lukosus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lukosus works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lukosus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lukosus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lukosus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lukosus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.