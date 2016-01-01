See All Clinical Psychologists in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Eric Lund, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Lund, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Lund works at Caravel Autism Health, LLC in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Madison, WI, Fitchburg, WI, Pewaukee, WI and Sun Prairie, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caravel Autism Health
    1575 Allouez Ave, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 857-9041
  2. 2
    East Madison Office
    2418 Crossroads Dr Ste 1600, Madison, WI 53718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 318-2495
  3. 3
    West Madison
    2916 Marketplace Dr Ste 104, Fitchburg, WI 53719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Pewaukee Office
    1166 Quail Ct Ste 205, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 583-5437
  5. 5
    Applied Behavior Analysts, LLC
    1640 Main St, Green Bay, WI 54302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 583-5437
  6. 6
    Madison Office
    701 Lois Dr, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 583-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autism
Behavior Modification
Behavior Therapy
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arise Health Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Dean Health Plan, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthEOS
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • The Alliance
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Unity Health Plans Insurance Corporation
    • WEA Trust
    • WPS Health Insurance

    About Dr. Eric Lund, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801954474
    Education & Certifications

    • Wisconsin Department Of Corrections
    • Federal Prison Camp Alderson, Wv
    • Forest Institute Of Professional Psychology
    • University of Wisconsin
