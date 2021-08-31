See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Eric Martinez, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Eric Martinez, APN

Eric Martinez, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Eric Martinez works at Access Community Health Network in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Eric Martinez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Access Community Health Network
    600 W Fulton St Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 526-2083
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Aug 31, 2021
    Best np I've ever met.
    Ana — Aug 31, 2021
    About Eric Martinez, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952761868
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Eric Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eric Martinez works at Access Community Health Network in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Eric Martinez’s profile.

    Eric Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Eric Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

