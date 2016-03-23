Eric McCart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Eric McCart
Overview
Eric McCart is a Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK.
Eric McCart works at
Locations
Saint Francis Hospital South LLC10501 E 91st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 307-6000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Eric McCart displayed great knowledge in regards to my diagnosis and treatment plan. He single handedly saved my life in the ER. His demeanor and character is beyond what I would expect from a medical provider, who for the most part I consider all to be pompous. He treated me with great respect and was charming. He was quite handsome as well. I recommend him to anyone looking for great treatment.
About Eric McCart
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1871990374
Eric McCart accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Eric McCart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
