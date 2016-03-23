See All Physicians Assistants in Tulsa, OK
Eric McCart

Physician Assistant (PA)
Eric McCart is a Physician Assistant in Tulsa, OK. 

Eric McCart works at ST FRANCIS HOSPITAL - SOUTH in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Saint Francis Hospital South LLC
    10501 E 91st St, Tulsa, OK 74133
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • First Health

    Mar 23, 2016
    Eric McCart displayed great knowledge in regards to my diagnosis and treatment plan. He single handedly saved my life in the ER. His demeanor and character is beyond what I would expect from a medical provider, who for the most part I consider all to be pompous. He treated me with great respect and was charming. He was quite handsome as well. I recommend him to anyone looking for great treatment.
    Vatreesa Carter in Tulsa, OK — Mar 23, 2016
    About Eric McCart

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1871990374
    Eric McCart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Eric McCart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Eric McCart works at ST FRANCIS HOSPITAL - SOUTH in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Eric McCart’s profile.

    Eric McCart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Eric McCart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Eric McCart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Eric McCart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

