Overview
Eric Nepute, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.
Eric Nepute works at
Locations
Nepute Wellness Center4225 Bayless Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Directions (314) 544-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
About Eric Nepute, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1790833044
Education & Certifications
- Logan College of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Eric Nepute accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
