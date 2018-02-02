Dr. Eric Osansky, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Osansky, DC
Overview
Dr. Eric Osansky, DC is a Chiropractor in Matthews, NC.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10020 Monroe Rd Ste 170-280, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (888) 570-8873
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osansky?
I cannot recommend Dr Eric and his staff highly enough. I live in on the other side of the world and yet the distance has not been an issue at all. Dr Eric's Skype consultations have worked seamlessly, his knowledge of my condition is very reassuring and his staff are friendly and extremely efficient. I feel I'm in good hands.
About Dr. Eric Osansky, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- Queens College CUNY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Osansky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osansky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.