Dr. Eric Osansky, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Eric Osansky, DC is a Chiropractor in Matthews, NC. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    10020 Monroe Rd Ste 170-280, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 570-8873

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Eric Osansky, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578622882
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Queens College CUNY
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eric Osansky, DC is accepting new patients. You can check to see if Dr. Osansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Osansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Osansky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

