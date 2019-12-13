Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eric Parker, PHD
Overview
Dr. Eric Parker, PHD is a Psychologist in Nyack, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 48 Burd St Ste 205B, Nyack, NY 10960 Directions (845) 826-2010
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parker?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Parker for a few months now, and he has really helped me with my anxiety and more. Very easy-going, easy to talk to, and accommodating with my crazy schedule. That’s a huge help because I have a different schedule every week, and I really appreciate him being flexible with timing. It’s tough to find a therapist you feel comfortable and one that you like, and I’m glad I found Dr. Parker!
About Dr. Eric Parker, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1447338769
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.